Cloudy
68.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Mugabe’s body believed to be leaving Singapore for Zimbabwe

By AP News

Mugabe’s body believed to be leaving Singapore for Zimbabwe

Photo Icon View Photo

SINGAPORE — A vehicle believed to be carrying the body of former Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe has left a Singapore funeral parlor.

Police escorting the vehicle Wednesday morning said the convoy was heading to the airport.

Mugabe died Friday at a hospital in Singapore at age 95.

The ex-guerrilla chief took power in 1980 when Zimbabwe shook off white minority rule and stayed in power for decades.

Zimbabwe’s information minister said Mugabe’s body will lie in state at two stadiums in the capital for three days. His burial is scheduled on Sunday.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 