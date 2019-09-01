Small plane crashes into resort in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine officials say a small plane has crashed into a resort area south of Manila and exploded in flames, but there was no immediate word on casualties as firefighters scrambled to control the fire.

Provincial police chief Eleazar Matta says the light plane crashed in a swimming pool resort in Pansol village in Laguna province Sunday near the foothills of Mount Makiling and authorities were checking possible casualties on board the plane and on the ground.

Eric Apolonio of the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines says a light plane on a medical evacuation flight from southern Dipolog city to Manila disappeared from radar for unknown reasons around the time the small plane crashed in mid-afternoon in Laguna, about 60 kilometers (37 miles) south of the capital.