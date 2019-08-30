Sunny
89.8 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

NATO US service member killed in combat in Afghanistan

By AP News

WASHINGTON — NATO says a U.S. service member has been killed in combat in Afghanistan.

A statement from the NATO Resolute Support mission says the death occurred on Thursday, but provides no other details.

The service member’s identity was being withheld until family could be notified.

Two U.S. Army Green Berets were killed in combat last week, among more than 2,400 U.S. military deaths in Afghanistan since the U.S.-led invasion in 2001 to topple the Taliban, whose government had harbored al-Qaida leader Osama bin Laden.

Now, the U.S. and Taliban are in negotiations on an end to nearly 18 years of fighting.

The U.S. combat mission in Afghanistan formally ended in 2014, but air and other support continue to local forces fighting the Taliban and an affiliate of the Islamic State group.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 