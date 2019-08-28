Sunny
98.2 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

India plans massive hiring government drive in Kashmir

By AP News

India plans massive hiring government drive in Kashmir

Photo Icon View Photo

NEW DELHI — Indian authorities said they plan to hire tens of thousands of government workers in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir after stripping the region of its decadeslong special status.

New Delhi-appointed Gov. Satya Pal Malik says officials planning to fill up “50,000 vacancies in various government departments in the next few months.”

At a press conference Wednesday, Malik also announced a plan to help apple farmers. Indian authorities believe it will expand the region’s economy.

Indian officials have characterized their surprise move to strip Kashmir’s special constitutional status as a way to boost its economic potential. It comes as India has seen a slowdown in its economy.

Many people in Kashmir believe the loss of special status has nothing to do with the economy and see it as a form of aggression from the Indian government.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 