India plans massive hiring government drive in Kashmir View Photo

NEW DELHI — Indian authorities said they plan to hire tens of thousands of government workers in the disputed Himalayan region of Kashmir after stripping the region of its decadeslong special status.

New Delhi-appointed Gov. Satya Pal Malik says officials planning to fill up “50,000 vacancies in various government departments in the next few months.”

At a press conference Wednesday, Malik also announced a plan to help apple farmers. Indian authorities believe it will expand the region’s economy.

Indian officials have characterized their surprise move to strip Kashmir’s special constitutional status as a way to boost its economic potential. It comes as India has seen a slowdown in its economy.

Many people in Kashmir believe the loss of special status has nothing to do with the economy and see it as a form of aggression from the Indian government.