Clear
73.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

India’s ex-Finance Minister Arun Jaitley dies at 66

By AP News

India’s ex-Finance Minister Arun Jaitley dies at 66

Photo Icon View Photo

NEW DELHI — Arun Jaitley, India’s former finance minister and a key member of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first-term Cabinet, has died. He was 66.

A statement by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences announced Jaitley’s death on Saturday. He was admitted to a New Delhi hospital two weeks ago after he complained of breathlessness and restlessness.

Jaitley held the finance portfolio in Modi’s Hindu nationalist-led government from 2014 through this year but chose not to run for reelection in May’s polls because of poor health.

Jaitley was diabetic and had bariatric — weight-loss surgery — in 2014, received a kidney transplant in 2018 and traveled to the United States last January for unspecified medical care.

He got involved in politics as a student leader in the 1970s.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 