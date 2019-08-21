Clear
65.5 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Indonesia beefs up security amid violent West Papua protests

By AP News

MANOKWARI, Indonesia — Indonesia has deployed over 1,000 security personnel to the restive province of West Papua amid spreading violent protests.

Protests sparked by accusations that security forces had arrested and insulted Papuan students in East Java turned violent on Monday, when an angry mob torched a local legislative building and set fire to cars in Manokwari, the provincial capital.

West Papua police chief Herry Rudolf Nahak said protesters also destroyed parts of an airport and about 250 inmates escaped in a prison break in Sorong on Monday.

Nahak said that on Wednesday, several hundred demonstrators in Fakfak city burned a market and threw rocks at police, who responded with tear gas.

He said the situation was brought under control after the additional police and soldiers were sent in.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 