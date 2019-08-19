Clear
73.9 ° F
Full Weather
Sponsored By:

Hong Kong leader promises dialogue to help end protests

By AP News

Hong Kong leader promises dialogue to help end protests

Photo Icon View Photo

HONG KONG — Hong Kong’s leader says she’s setting up a “communication platform” to resolve differences in the city after months of anti-government protests.

Chief Executive Carrie Lam also said Tuesday a fact-finding study will look at the causes of the protests and the police response to them.

The movement held a massive but peaceful rally on Sunday after earlier protests had been marked by violence. Lam and other officials have conditioned dialogue on the protest movement remaining peaceful.

Lam’s comments fell short of the protesters demands, including for her resignation and an independent inquiry into what they say was police brutality.

Use the myMotherLode.com Keyword Search to go straight to a specific page

Popular Pages

  • Local News
  • Fire Info
  • Weather
  • Dining Guide
  • Classifieds
  • Events
  • Movies
  • Tourism
  • Polls
  • Traffic
  • Media
  • Real Estate
Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.
Feedback

 