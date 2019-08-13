Clear
Malaysia conducts autopsy to find cause of death of UK teen

SEREMBAN, Malaysia — Malaysian doctors are conducting an autopsy to determine the cause of death of a 15-year-old London teen whose naked body was found nine days after she disappeared from a nature resort.

Nora Anne Quinn’s body was discovered Tuesday beside a small stream about 2.5 kilometers (1.6 miles) from the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state, where she went missing on Aug. 4. The body was airlifted to a hospital, where she was positively identified by her parents.

In a brief statement Wednesday, her family thanked the rescue team that helped search for her. They said their hearts are broken and that “the cruelty of her being taken away is unbearable.”

