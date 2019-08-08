Mostly clear
Kashmir's streets silent as people's despair and rage grow

By AP News

Kashmir’s streets silent as people’s despair and rage grow

SRINAGAR, India — Silence cloaks the center of the city. Its once-teeming streets are blocked with spools of concertina wire. Every road is sealed off. The population has been forced indoors while thousands of Indian soldiers in camouflage are on patrol, carrying guns at their waists.

Srinagar, the main city in Indian-controlled Kashmir, is under siege.

A watershed moment was reached Monday in the disputed and divided region after the Hindu nationalist-led government in New Delhi revoked its special status and stripped it of its statehood.

Thousands of people have been forced indoors, and all communications and the internet have been cut off.

A collective outpouring of anger threatens to consume the long-troubled region. Still reeling from the shock of India’s surprise move, residents discussed it in hushed tones.

