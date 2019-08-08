Modi’s Hindu vision of India sees smooth passage on Kashmir View Photo

NEW DELHI — Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a Hindu India has taken a leap forward with his government’s decision to subsume Muslim-majority Kashmir into the federal government by eliminating its special status and allowing anyone to buy property and move into the state, raising fears among residents that they will lose their distinct identity.

He managed to do that by pushing his agenda through a Parliament that has no united opposition, presenting him with no obstacles and suggesting that his entire Hindu nationalist agenda will enjoy a smooth passage.

This situation favoring Modi is likely to intensify next year when one third of the seats in the upper house of Parliament, where his Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party doesn’t hold a majority, are up for grabs.