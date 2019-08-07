Clear
Malaysia probes criminal element in UK girl’s disappearance

By AP News

SEREMBAN, Malaysia — Malaysian police say fingerprints have been found in a forest resort where a 15-year-old London girl was reported missing and they do not rule out a possible criminal element.

Police earlier said there were no initial signs of foul play in Nora Anne Quoirin’s disappearance from the Dusun eco-resort in southern Negeri Sembilan state Sunday morning. Her family discovered her missing from her bedroom with the window left open and say they considered it a criminal matter.

Negeri Sembilan deputy police chief Che Zakaria Othman says a police forensic team is analyzing fingerprints found in the resort but declined to give details.

He said Wednesday investigators are “not ruling out any possibility” including a criminal element although the case is still classified as a missing person.

