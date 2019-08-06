Thai official links Bangkok bombings to troubled south

BANGKOK — An official in Thailand has linked groups from the country’s troubled south to small bombings last week in Bangkok as it hosted a meeting of Southeast Asian foreign ministers.

Only a handful of people suffered minor injuries.

Deputy Prime Minister Prawit Wongsuwan said the suspects were groups from the south and police had made arrests.

Prawit did not elaborate, but the government has for more than a decade been fighting Muslim separatist insurgents in the deep south. More than 7,000 people have died in the violence.

Police say 10 small devices exploded at various points in Bangkok last Friday as the foreign ministers of the 10-member Association of Southeast Asian Nations were meeting. Also attending the meeting were U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and his counterpart from China.