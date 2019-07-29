China says Western politicians stirring Hong Kong troubles View Photo

BEIJING — A Chinese government official says some Western politicians are stirring unrest in Hong Kong in hopes of creating difficulties that will impede China’s overall development.

Yang Guang, spokesman for the Cabinet’s Hong Kong and Macao Affairs Office, said Monday that such attempts will come to nothing because Beijing will tolerate no outside interference in the affairs of the former British colony.

Yang mentioned no specific individuals or countries but said those concerned were making “irresponsible remarks” and encouraging the protests.

Yang’s comments at a news conference come amid nearly two months of protests in the semi-autonomous Chinese region to demand greater democracy and government accountability.

Police on Sunday repeatedly fired tear gas and rubber bullets to drive back protesters blocking Hong Kong streets with road signs and umbrellas.