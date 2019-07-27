Sunny
Pakistani military says militant attacks killed 10 soldiers

By AP News

ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s military says militant attacks in the country’s northwest and southwest have killed 10 soldiers.

The military says both attacks took place on Saturday. The first attack targeted a military patrol near a security post in the Gurbaz area of North Waziristan.

It says the shooting came from across the Afghan border and left six soldiers dead.

The second attack, during a search operation, killed four troops from the paramilitary Frontier Corps near Turbat in southwestern Baluchistan province.

The Pakistani Taliban claimed responsibility for the North Waziristan attack, a region that still sees attacks though the military says it’s cleared tribal areas of militants.

There was no claim for the Baluchistan attack. The province has been the scene of a low-level insurgency by Baluch separatists. Islamic militants also operate there.

