Duterte wary over US-China trade war, wants it resolved soon

TOKYO — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has expressed deep concerns about the escalating U.S.-China trade war and its impact on the global economy, including that of his country.

Duterte, who is visiting Japan for talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, says a protracted dispute would shrink world trade and investment.

He told reporters that the trade war is creating uncertainty and tension, and added: “There must be a resolution soon.”

Duterte also urged more foreign investment in the Philippines, claiming he has eradicated corruption and that investments are safe.

Duterte and Abe later Friday were to discuss security concerns and other issues.