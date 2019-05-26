Anthony Albanese set to become Australia’s opposition leader

SYDNEY — Veteran Sydney lawmaker Anthony Albanese will become Australia’s new opposition leader this week, after being made head of the Labor Party on Monday.

The 56-year-old became the new leader of the country’s main opposition party when he stood unopposed to replace the outgoing Bill Shorten.

A member of Parliament for 23 years, Albanese served as a Cabinet minister under Labor governments for six years, and was briefly deputy prime minister under Kevin Rudd in 2013.

Albanese told a news conference he will “strongly” and “forcefully” hold Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s newly reelected government to account, but says some reforms will require bipartisan support.

Shorten resigned after six years as leader following Labor’s unexpected loss in the May 18 general election.