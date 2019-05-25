Quantcast
help information
Mostly cloudy
59.4 ° F
Full Weather

Morrison names 1st indigenous Australian in Cabinet

Posted on 05/25/2019 by AP News

FILE - In this May 19, 2019, file photo, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, second right, speaks to party supporters flanked by his wife, Jenny, second left, and daughters Lily, right, and Abbey, after his opponent concedes in the federal election in Sydney, Australia. Australia’s newly reelected administration says its promise to slash income taxes might be delivered late but won’t be broken as the government hopes to stimulate consumer spending and revive a flagging economy. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)
Australia’s reelected Prime Minister Scott Morrison has…Enlarge

CANBERRA, Australia — Australia’s reelected Prime Minister Scott Morrison has named his Cabinet that includes the first indigenous Australian.

Morrison named Ken Wyatt as the indigenous affairs minister on Sunday, a week after his conservative coalition won a surprise victory.

He also announced Marise Payne will be the women’s minister as well as the foreign minister, the position she held in his previous government.

She is one of a record seven women in the Cabinet.

Josh Frydenberg and Mathias Cormann will stay in their posts of the treasurer and the finance minister, respectively.

Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.