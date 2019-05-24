AP Photos Editor selections from the past week in Asia

AP Photos: Buddhists celebrate festival, post-election… Enlarge

A Nepalese woman lights a butter lamp during Buddha Jayanti, also known as Vesak, a festival marking the birthday, enlightenment and death of Gautama Buddha.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a police officer in Jakarta, Indonesia, fires his tear gas launcher at supporters of a losing presidential candidate who triggered deadly riots.

Customers buy frozen pork at a local market in Hong Kong, where a case of African swine fever has prompted the culling of all 6,000 pigs at a slaughterhouse.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

