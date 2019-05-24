Quantcast
AP Photos Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Posted on 05/24/2019 by AP News

In this photo taken Monday, May 20, 2019, a child plays with bubbles near the logo for tech giant Huawei in Beijing. The Trump administration’s sanctions against Huawei have begun to bite even though their dimensions remain unclear. U.S. companies that supply the Chinese tech powerhouse with computer chips saw their stock prices slump Monday, and Huawei faces decimated smartphone sales with the anticipated loss of Google’s popular software and services. (AP Photo/Ng Han Guan)
AP Photos: Buddhists celebrate festival, post-election…Enlarge

A Nepalese woman lights a butter lamp during Buddha Jayanti, also known as Vesak, a festival marking the birthday, enlightenment and death of Gautama Buddha.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a police officer in Jakarta, Indonesia, fires his tear gas launcher at supporters of a losing presidential candidate who triggered deadly riots.

Customers buy frozen pork at a local market in Hong Kong, where a case of African swine fever has prompted the culling of all 6,000 pigs at a slaughterhouse.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Toru Takahashi in Tokyo.

___

