Quantcast
help information
Clear
44.8 ° F
Full Weather

AP Photos Heartbroken New Zealanders mourn mass shooting

Posted on 03/16/2019 by AP News

A handwritten message is placed at a makeshift memorial near the Masjid Al Noor mosque in Christchurch, New Zealand, Saturday, March 16, 2019, where one of the two mosque mass shootings at occurred. (AP Photo/Mark Baker)
AP Photos: Heartbroken New Zealanders lit candles and…Enlarge

CHRISTCHURCH, New Zealand — Heartbroken New Zealanders lit candles and placed flowers at makeshift memorials set up in the city of Christchurch in the wake of the deadliest mass shooting in the country’s history.

Some mourners hugged their neighbors, while others stood in solemn silence at sites in the city center, not far from the two mosques where Muslims gathered for Friday prayers were mowed down by a racist gunman.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said the shooter, an Australian native, had chosen to strike in New Zealand “because we represent diversity, kindness, compassion.”

Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2019 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.