Afghan officials say Italian adviser survives rogue attack

KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghan officials say an Italian military adviser escaped unhurt after a rogue border policeman opened fire on his armored vehicle in western Afghanistan’s Herat province, not far from the border with Iran.

Gelani Farhad, spokesman for the provincial governor, says the adviser was inside his armored vehicle after finishing a meeting Wednesday with Afghan officials when the gunmen opened fire, wounding a female police officer before being shot dead by nearby police.

A senior police official who asked not to be identified because he was not authorized to discuss the incident, said the adviser was an Italian national.

No one has taken responsibility for the attack but Taliban insurgents routinely urge serving Afghan security forces to attack NATO personnel in Afghanistan, mostly as advisers.