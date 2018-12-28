Trump and China loom over a tumultuous year in Asia

Across Asia, there are pockets of optimism but also a… Enlarge

SEOUL, South Korea — President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un staged an extraordinary summit in Singapore in June where they vowed to pursue a nuclear settlement.

But there’s since been no substantial disarmament by the North, and many have the same old fears that North Korea will never give up its nuclear weapons.

As 2018 closes, the sense of unease in South Korea has been shared across Asia, where many are wondering how China and Trump, and a U.S.-China trade war that has caused fears of a global economic slowdown, will affect them.

China’s increasing power has been impossible to ignore as it pushes its territorial claims and, despite some resistance, uses money and influence to promote its interests.

Trump, meanwhile, has repeatedly waded into Asia’s biggest hot spots.