Quantcast
help information
Clear
45.9 ° F
Full Weather

AP Photos Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Posted on 12/27/2018 by AP News

Japan’s Emperor Akihito, right, accompanied by Crown Prince Naruhito, left, walks away after greeting well-wishers as they appear on the balcony of the Imperial Palace to mark the emperor’s 85th birthday in Tokyo Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
AP Photos: Indian brides, Indonesian tsunami, pollution…Enlarge

Indian brides sit together for a group photograph during a mass wedding in Surat.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a photojournalist is silhouetted by the sunset at an Indonesian resort that was devastated by a tsunami that killed at least 430 people.

People in New Delhi take an early morning walk amid heavy smog that brought air quality in the Indian capital to hazardous levels.

The Manila zoo owner sits next to an orangutan named Pacquiao as part of a Christmas show.

___

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

___

Visit the AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Visit AP Images online: http://www.apimages.com

Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.