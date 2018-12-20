Quantcast
AP Photos Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Posted on 12/20/2018 by AP News

A Kashmiri girl grieves as she watches the funeral of Murtaza, a 14 year old boy, in Pulwama, south of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018. At least seven civilians were killed and nearly two dozens injured when government forces fired at anti-India protesters in disputed Kashmir following a gunbattle that left three rebels and a soldier dead on Saturday, police and residents said. (AP Photo/ Dar Yasin)
AP Photos: Commuters in Pyongyang, casualties of…Enlarge

People in downtown Pyongyang ride a trolley bus at the end of a working day.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a child in Kashmir walks past Indian police during a clash with anti-India protesters.

Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray of the Philippines blows a kiss during a news conference in Manila.

Divers dressed as Santa Claus and Rudolph perform in Seoul, South Korea.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo Wally Santana in Bangkok.

