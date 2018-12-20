Cambodian leader’s son gets boost in succession stakes

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia — The eldest son of Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Sen has joined the inner circle of his father’s ruling Cambodian People’s Party, bolstering speculation that he is being groomed to succeed to the premiership.

The 41-year-old Lt. Gen. Hun Manet, who is both army commander and deputy armed forces chief, was boosted from the 865-member Central Committee of the ruling Cambodian People’s Party to its 37-member Standing Committee, the country’s key decision-making body. Six other party loyalists were also selected to join the top body at a three-day party congress.

Hun Sen has held power for more than three decades, and has often mentioned West Point-educated Hun Manet as his potential successor. Younger son Hun Manit also holds important military posts, while youngest son Hun Many is a National Assembly member.