Strong quake rocks Indonesia’s Papua; no injuries, damage

Posted on 12/16/2018 by AP News

JAKARTA, Indonesia — A strong earthquake has struck Indonesia’s easternmost province of Papua, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or damage.

According to the U.S. Geological Survey, Sunday’s magnitude 6.1 quake had a depth of 61 kilometers (38 miles). The epicenter was about 144 kilometers (89 miles) south-southwest of the province’s capital, Jayapura.

The National Disaster Mitigation Agency said in a statement that the quake caused residents in nearby districts to run out of their houses in panic.

Indonesia, the world’s largest archipelago, is prone to earthquakes due to its location on the Pacific “Ring of Fire.”

