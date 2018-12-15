Suspected food poisoning kills 11 at Indian temple ceremony

NEW DELHI — Police say they have arrested three people after at least 11 died of suspected food poisoning following a ceremony to celebrate the construction of a new Hindu temple in southern India.

Police officer Musharraf says that more than 130 sick people are recovering from poisoning in various hospitals in Chamarajnagar district of Karnataka state.

Musharraf, who uses one name, said Saturday that Hindu devotees ate contaminated cooked vegetables and rice on Friday. They immediately started vomiting, complained of severe stomach pain and were taken to nearby hospitals.

Musharraf said eight of those hospitalized were in critical condition.

He said three members of the temple’s management have been arrested and samples of the food sent for chemical analysis.