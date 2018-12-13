Quantcast
AP Photos Editor selections from the past week in Asia

Posted on 12/13/2018 by AP News

Philippine Air Force personnel unload three church bells seized by American troops as war trophies more than a century ago, as they arrive Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018 in suburban Pasay city、 southeast of Manila, Philippines. American occupation troops took the bells in 1901 from a Catholic church following an attack by machete-wielding Filipino villagers, who killed 48 U.S. troops in the town of Balangiga on central Samar island in one of the U.S. Army’s worst single-battle losses of that era. The bells are revered by Filipinos as symbols of national pride. (AP Photo/Bullit Marquez)
AP Photos: North, South Korea verify removal of guard…Enlarge

Officers from North and South Korea shake hands at the Demilitarized Zone that divides the two countries during an on-site inspection of guard posts that each side had removed as part of measures to reduce tensions.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, a Chinese policeman stands outside the Canadian Embassy in Beijing as tensions between the two countries soared following the detentions of two Canadians on charges of endangering national security.

Myanmar activists light candles during a rally in Yangon to mark the anniversary of the arrests of two Reuters reporters who are among a group of journalists being honored by Time magazine as its “Person of the Year.”

Philippine air force personnel unload three church bells that were returned by the United States after they were seized by American colonial forces in 1901 as war booty.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Masayo Yoshida in Tokyo.

