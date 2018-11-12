Death toll from Taliban attack in Afghan capital rises to 12

KABUL, Afghanistan — An Afghan official says the death toll from a suicide bombing on the outskirts of Kabul on Tuesday has climbed to 12.

Nasrat Rahimi, the Interior Ministry’s deputy spokesman, says Wednesday that four security forces and eight civilians, including two women and two children, were killed in the suicide car bombing, which targeted a security convoy. He says 12 other people were wounded.

The Taliban, who effectively control nearly half the country and carry out daily attacks on security forces, claimed the bombing.