Quantcast
help information
Mostly Cloudy
40.3 ° F
Full Weather

Thousands participate in funeral of 2 teenage Kashmir rebels

Posted on 12/10/2018 by AP News

Indian soldiers stand guard near the site of a gun-battle in Mujagund area some 25 Kilometers (16 miles) from Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Sunday, Dec. 9, 2018. Indian troops killed three suspected rebels in the outskirts of disputed Kashmir’s main city ending nearly 18-hour-long gunbattle, officials said Sunday. (AP Photo/Mukhtar Khan)
Thousands of people in Indian-controlled Kashmir have…Enlarge

SRINAGAR, India — Thousands of people in Indian-controlled Kashmir have joined a funeral procession for two teenage rebels who were killed over the weekend in a long gunbattle with Indian troops in the disputed region.

Villagers carried the teens’ bodies to a “martyr’s graveyard” in the northern town of Hajin on Monday. They chanted slogans eulogizing anti-India militants and demanding an end to Indian rule over the Himalayan region.

Police say the two friends, 14-year-old Mudasir Rashid Parray and 17-year-old Saqib Bilal Sheikh, joined the rebel ranks in late August.

The two teens and a militant commander were killed Sunday in fighting with government forces that lasted nearly 18 hours, triggering anti-India protests and clashes in the region.

India and Pakistan both claim the divided territory of Kashmir in its entirety.

Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.