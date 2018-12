New Zealand police searching for British tourist find body

New Zealand police say a body has been found in the… Enlarge

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand police say a body has been found in the case of a 22-year-old British tourist they believe was killed.

Police say they found the body in a forested area about 10 meters (33 feet) from the side of the road in the Waitakere Ranges near Auckland.

Tourist Grace Millane has been missing since Dec. 1. A 26-year-old man was charged with murder in the case on Saturday after he was detained for questioning.

Millane was on a planned yearlong trip abroad that began in Peru. She arrived in New Zealand last month and was last seen entering a central Auckland hotel with a man.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard told reporters on Sunday that police believe Millane’s body was taken to the forested area in a rental car.