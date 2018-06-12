Man pleads guilty to ramming pedestrians in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia — A man who deliberately rammed a car into pedestrians in a busy Australian city street injuring 17 people has pleaded guilty to multiple charges including murder.

Saeed Noori drove his mother’s SUV into pedestrians on Dec. 21 last year on a sidewalk in downtown Melbourne, Australia’s second-largest city.

The 33-year-old pleaded guilty in the Victoria state Supreme Court on Friday to the murder of 83-year-old man. Noori faces a potential life sentence on that conviction. He also pleaded guilty to 11 counts of recklessly causing serious injury, which carries a potential maximum of 15 years in prison, and five counts of conduct endangering life, which carries a potential 10 years in prison.

He will return to court for sentencing in February.