New Zealand police search for 22-year-old British tourist

WELINGTON, New Zealand — New Zealand police are searching for a 22-year-old British tourist who has been missing for five days and failed to contact her parents on her birthday.

Grace Millane was last seen on Saturday evening in central Auckland. She had been staying at a backpacker hostel and left some of her belongings there. Her birthday was on Sunday and police said it was unusual for her not to contact her family then.

Detective Inspector Scott Beard told reporters the investigation is focusing on videos from surveillance cameras around the city. He urged anyone who has seen Millane to contact police.

Her brother, Michael Millane, posted an appeal for help on Facebook. He said Grace had not returned to her hostel and family members have had no contact with her since Saturday.