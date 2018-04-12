German human rights commissioner to visit Tibet

BEIJING — Germany’s top official for human rights is visiting Tibet for a dialogue with Chinese counterparts after being denied permission to visit the heavily policed northwestern region of Xinjiang.

German Human Rights Commissioner Barbel Kofler said in a statement that she had wanted to travel to Xinjiang, where an estimated 1 million members of the Turkic Muslim Uighur minority have been held in political re-education camps in what China calls a campaign against terrorism and religious extremism.

Former inmates and monitoring groups say those interned in the camps are subjected to prison-like conditions and forced to renounce their religion and cultural background.

Kofler’s statement says conditions in Tibet give her “great cause for concern” due to restrictions on traditional Buddhist culture and “excessive controls.” She travels to the Himalayan region Wednesday.