Quantcast
help information
Rain
47.7 ° F
Full Weather

Malaysian fugitive financier, 4 others face new 1MDB charges

Posted on 12/04/2018 by AP News

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysian police say they have filed new criminal charges against fugitive financier Low Taek Jho and four others over the multibillion-dollar looting of state investment fund 1MDB.

Low is wanted for his alleged role as the mastermind in a massive money laundering and bribery scheme that pilfered billions of dollars from the indebted 1MDB fund. He remains at large but maintains his innocence. Last month, U.S. prosecutors charged Low and two former Goldman Sachs bankers with conspiracy to launder 1MDB money.

Malaysian police chief Mohamad Fuzi Harun says Low and four others were charged Tuesday with 13 money laundering and criminal breach of trust offenses involving losses of $1.17 billion of 1MDB funds.

He said Wednesday that arrest warrants have been issued for the five, who had fled Malaysia.

Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.