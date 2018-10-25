The Latest Typhoon kills 1 in Northern Mariana Islands

The governor’s office says a super typhoon has killed… Enlarge

HONOLULU — The Latest on the aftermath of Super Typhoon Yutu in the Northern Mariana Islands (all times local):

9:55 a.m.

The governor’s office says a super typhoon has killed one person when it slammed into the U.S. Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

A post on the office’s Facebook page says a 44-year-old woman died while taking shelter in an abandoned building that collapsed during the strongest storm to hit any part of the U.S. this year.

Super Typhoon Yutu left devastation when it passed over the Pacific U.S. territory early Thursday local time. Government officials couldn’t immediately be reached for additional details early Friday.

The territory’s delegate to Congress said Thursday that the islands will need significant help to recover.

Gregorio Kilili Camacho Sablan says several people were injured and there were reports of people waiting at a hospital to be treated.

___

12 a.m.

It could be months before electricity is restored in the aftermath of Super Typhoon Yutu, which crossed the Northern Mariana Islands as the strongest storm to hit any part of the U.S.

The Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands is a U.S. territory that’s accustomed to strong storms. The National Weather Service says the Category 5 storm is among the strongest to hit one of the Mariana Islands in decades.

The island of Tinian took a direct hit, and catastrophic winds ravaged much of Saipan.

Saipan resident Glen Hunter says electricity went out hours before the storm crossed over early Thursday. He expects it will take months for power to be restored because it took four months after Typhoon Soudelor in 2015.