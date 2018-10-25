Japan’s Abe in China as 2 nations try to mend ties

BEIJING — It’s taken nearly seven years, but a Japanese leader is making an official visit to China for bilateral talks for the first time since late 2011.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe arrived in Beijing on Thursday as both countries try to repair ties that have been riven by disputes over territory, military expansion in the Pacific and World War II history.

Abe was meeting with Chinese Premier Li Keqiang ahead of a Friday summit with China’s top leader, President Xi Jinping. He is scheduled to return to Japan on Saturday.

Before departing Tokyo, Abe said he would stress the importance of strengthening a free and fair trading system. Japan has been targeted by U.S. tariffs under President Donald Trump, though less so than China.