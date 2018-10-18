British woman held in Malaysia accused of killing husband

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia — Malaysian police say a British woman has been detained on a resort island for allegedly stabbing her husband to death.

Langkawi police chief Supt. Mohamad Iqbal Ibrahim says investigators found a blood-stained kitchen knife in the couple’s home where John William Jones, 62, was found dead Thursday. He says police were called to the scene after Samantha Jones, 51, asked her neighbor to call an ambulance but her husband was pronounced dead by medical officers.

Mohamad Iqbal says Samantha Jones told police she stabbed her husband in the chest during a heated argument.

She was taken to court, which allowed her held in remand until Tuesday. He says the police case is classified as murder. He said Friday the British couple moved to Langkawi 11 years ago.