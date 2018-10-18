Mattis Afghan attack will not shake US commitment

SINGAPORE — U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis says the killing of a powerful police chief in southern Afghanistan just two days before national elections is unlikely to fundamentally weaken the security situation.

Mattis commented on the attack in Kandahar during a break in meetings Friday at an Asian security conference in Singapore.

Mattis called the death of Abdul Raziq a “tragic loss of a patriot.” But he said he believes the Afghan security forces have matured to the point where they can continue fighting the Taliban without him.

The Pentagon chief said the U.S. remains committed to supporting the Afghan government in its 17-year fight against the Taliban. He said he had not spoken to the top U.S. commander in Afghanistan, Gen. Scott Miller, since the attack. Miller was present but uninjured.