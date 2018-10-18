Taliban target NATO convoy, killing 2 Afghan civilians

KABUL, Afghanistan — Afghan and NATO officials say a bombing targeted a NATO convoy near the capital, Kabul. An Afghan spokeswoman says the attack involved a suicide bomber and killed at least two civilians.

The Taliban have claimed responsibility for the attack.

Wahida Shakar, spokeswoman for the provincial governor in Parwan, says the attack took place late on Wednesday in Bagram district and that along with the two killed, at last three civilians were wounded. Bagram is located about 40 kilometers, or 24 miles, from Kabul and is also the home of a sprawling U.S. military base.

NATO spokeswoman Sgt. 1st Class Debra Richardson says three service members were wounded in the bombing but didn’t provide more details.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says an insurgent suicide bomber rammed his car into the convoy.