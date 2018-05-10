Duterte should disclose health status, spokesman says

President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman says the… Enlarge

MANILA, Philippines — President Rodrigo Duterte’s spokesman says the Philippine leader should consider publicly disclosing the state of his health to stop speculation after revealing he underwent medical tests that may show if he has cancer.

Presidential spokesman Harry Roque told a news conference Friday that the president can’t be compelled to disclose his health condition under the constitution unless he has a serious illness, but that he plans to ask Duterte to issue a statement on his health to end the uncertainty.

Duterte said Thursday night he may have cancer and added that “I don’t know where I’m now physically” as he awaits the results of the medical tests.

Roque says he was unaware of the president’s medical tests.