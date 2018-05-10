AP Photos Editor selections from the past week in Asia

AP Photos: Earthquake and tsunami in central Indonesia;… Enlarge

An earthquake and tsunami struck a central Indonesia island a week ago, burying survivors and victims in mud and debris. Boats were washed ashore, buildings and streets crumbled, and people mourned their losses while coping with the damage.

In other images from the Asia-Pacific region this week, Nobel laureate Tasuku Honjo at Kyoto University received the medicine prize with an American researcher for discoveries that involve using the immune system to fight cancer.

Japanese legislator Denny Tamaki, who is half-American, was elected the next Okinawa governor after criticizing the American military presence on the southwestern Japanese islands.

This gallery was curated by Associated Press photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

