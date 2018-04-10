Philippine leader says there’s a possibility he has cancer

MANILA, Philippines — Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte says he might have cancer and that “I don’t know where I’m now physically” as he awaits the result of recent medical tests.

Duterte said in a speech in Manila late Thursday that he had undergone an endoscopy and colonoscopy about three weeks ago but his doctor was advised this week to repeat the tests. Both tests aim to diagnose any abnormality in the digestive tract and colon.

Duterte, 73, said in the speech to a military academy alumni group: “I don’t know where I’m now physically but I have to wait for that. But I would tell you if it’s cancer, it’s cancer.”