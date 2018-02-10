Quantcast
help information
Overcast
70.5 ° F
Full Weather

Aid slowly is tricking to Indonesian disaster-hit areas

Posted on 10/02/2018 by AP News

A man walks on a heavily damaged street due to the earthquake in Balaroa neighborhood in Palu, Central Sulawesi, Indonesia Indonesia, Tuesday, Oct. 2, 2018. Desperation was visible everywhere Tuesday among victims receiving little aid in areas heavily damaged by a massive earthquake and tsunami, four days after the disaster devastated parts of Indonesia’s central Sulawesi island. (AP Photo/Dita Alangkara)
Aid was trickling into areas crippled by the…Enlarge

PALU, Indonesia — Aid was trickling into areas crippled by the devastating earthquake and tsunami on Indonesia’s Sulawesi island, with residents in one neighborhood clapping, cheering and high-fiving at the arrival of a supply truck.

A man named Heruwanto said he was happy while clutching a box of instant noodles. “I really haven’t eaten for three days.”

Food, water, fuel and medicine had yet to reach the hardest-hit areas outside Palu, the largest city heavily damaged. Many roads in the earthquake zone are blocked and communications lines are down five days after the magnitude 7.5 earthquake and tsunami struck.

The official death toll reached 1,234, while scores of uncounted bodies could be buried in collapsed buildings.

The U.N. humanitarian office said people urgently require shelter, clean water, food, fuel and emergency medical care.

Terms of Service
© Copyright 2000-2018 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.