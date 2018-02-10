Quantcast
Philippine military chief Duterte critic requested amnesty

Posted on 10/02/2018 by AP News

MANILA, Philippines — The Philippine military chief has testified that an opposition senator formally applied for amnesty for his involvement in past military mutinies, contradicting the reason given by the president for revoking the 2011 amnesty in August.

Military chief Gen. Carlito Galvez told a Senate hearing Tuesday that a military officer said she administered an oath to former navy officer Antonio Trillanes IV when he applied for the amnesty. Trillanes later ran for a Senate seat and became President Rodrigo Duterte’s fiercest critic.

Duterte has said he voided Trillanes’s amnesty and ordered his arrest because the senator failed to file a formal amnesty application and acknowledge guilt.

Galvez said Trillanes’s amnesty papers may have gone missing due to “some lapses.”

