US says Chinese destroyer came dangerously close to US ship

BEIJING — The U.S. Pacific Fleet says a U.S. Navy ship had to maneuver to prevent a collision with a Chinese destroyer in the South China Sea that came aggressively close to the American vessel.

U.S. Pacific Fleet Spokesman Lt. Cmdr. Tim Gorman says the Chinese destroyer approached the USS Decatur in an “unsafe and unprofessional maneuver” on Sunday near Gaven Reefs in the South China Sea.

Gorman said Tuesday that the Chinese destroyer approached within 45 yards (41 meters) of the Decatur’s bow, forcing it to maneuver.

China claims most of the strategic waterway.

The Chinese defense ministry says it opposes the U.S. warship’s entry into the waters “around China’s islands and reefs.” It confirmed a Chinese missile destroyer was immediately deployed to identify the U.S. warship and drive it away.