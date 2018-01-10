Desperation everywhere, aid slow to reach Indonesia victims

Desperation is visible everywhere in areas heavily… Enlarge

PALU, Indonesia — Desperation is visible everywhere in areas heavily damaged by an earthquake and tsunami, four days after the disaster devastated parts of Indonesia’s central Sulawesi island.

Signs propped along roads read “We Need Food” and “We Need Support,” while traffic was snarled by people waiting for fuel.

The confirmed death toll of 844 is expected to rise as authorities reach areas that were cut off by the disaster. The magnitude 7.5 earthquake struck at dusk Friday and generated a tsunami said to have been as high as 6 meters (20 feet) in places.

Search-and-rescue teams combed destroyed homes and buildings for any trapped survivors, but they needed more heavy equipment to clear the rubble.

Nearly 50,000 people have been displaced from their homes in Palu alone, and hospitals were overwhelmed.