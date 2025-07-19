Tropical storm Wipha threatens southern China after battering Taiwan and the Philippines View Photo

BEIJING (AP) — A tropical storm that prompted flight and ferry cancellations in Taiwan is forecast to reach typhoon strength before hitting the southern China coast on Sunday.

The storm earlier crossed the Philippines, where a parked truck was crushed by a billboard-like structure that was toppled by high winds in Quezon City, north of Manila.

Wipha had maximum sustained winds of 101 kph (63 mph) and gusts up to 126 kph (78 mph) as it passed south of Taiwan on Saturday, the island’s Central News Agency said.

More than 20 centimeters (8 inches) of rain was recorded in Hualien and Taitung counties on Taiwan’s east coast, the news agency said. Several domestic flights were canceled and service on 14 ferry routes was suspended because of rough seas and strong winds.

On the other side of the Taiwan Strait, many ferries suspended service in Fujian province on China’s east coast.

The storm, the sixth of the season in the western Pacific, is forecast to reach typhoon strength before passing near Hong Kong overnight. It is expected to bring heavy rain along China’s southern coast and then weaken as it heads west to Vietnam and Laos.

In Hong Kong, Cathay Pacific said that all flights arriving or departing between 5 a.m. and 6 p.m. on Sunday would be canceled or delayed. The airline is waiving ticket change fees, it said.

The Hong Kong Observatory warned of gale-force or higher winds and possible flooding in low-lying coastal areas because of storm surges. A 30-kilometer (18-mile) bridge that crosses the water between Hong Kong and Macao will be closed overnight, Hong Kong broadcaster RTHK reported.

Authorities in Hainan province, a Chinese island that is a popular beach resort, said that three ports would suspend operations starting Saturday night in Haikou, the provincial capital.