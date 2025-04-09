A US scholar jailed in Thailand on charges of insulting the monarchy is released on bail

BANGKOK (AP) — A U.S scholar teaching in Thailand who was jailed on charges of insulting the country’s monarchy — an offense punishable by up to 15 years in prison — was released on bail on Wednesday, but also had his visa revoked, an indication he could be deported soon.

An appeals court granted Paul Chambers’ release on bail after it was twice denied on Tuesday by a lower court, said the advocacy group Thai Lawyers for Human Rights. No trial date has been set.

However, since immigration police earlier on Wednesday revoked his visa, Chambers could be deported home to the United States at any time. He has the right to appeal the visa revocation within 48 hours, according to police Maj. Gen. Sarawut Khonyai.

Chambers was first jailed on Tuesday pending trial following a complaint by the Thai army that he had insulted the nation’s monarchy, an offense also known as “112” after its article number in the criminal code. He has been working as a lecturer at Naresuan University in Thailand’s northern province of Phitsanulok,

The U.S. State Department said in a statement Tuesday that it was alarmed by Chamber’s arrest and urged “Thai authorities to respect freedom of expression and to ensure that laws are not used to stifle permitted expression.”

A 58-year-old Oklahoma native with a doctorate in political science from Northern Illinois University, Chambers has studied the Thai military, which has staged 13 coups since Thailand became a constitutional monarchy in 1932, most recently 11 years ago.

The charge against him was related to a webinar he took part in last October, organized by the ISEAS–Yusof Ishak Institute, a think tank in Singapore. His defenders say he had nothing to do with what was quoted in the charge sheet. He was also charged with violating the Computer Crime Act, covering online activities.

Akarachai Chaimaneekarakate of the Thai lawyers’ group said Chambers’ visa was revoked on the basis of an immigration law barring entry to foreigners who are deemed likely to engage in activities contrary to public order or good morals, prostitution, people smuggling and drug trafficking.

Thai law calls for 3-15 years imprisonment for anyone who defames, insults or threatens the king, the queen, the heir apparent or the regent. Critics say it is among the harshest such laws anywhere. The legislation has also been used to punish critics of the government and the military.

Thai Lawyers for Human Rights has said that since early 2020, more than 270 people — many of them student activists — have been charged with violating the law.

By GRANT PECK

Associated Press