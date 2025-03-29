The Latest: Over 1,000 reported dead so far following Myanmar’s quake

YANGON, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s powerful 7.7 magnitude earthquake has killed over 1,000 people, as the death toll keeps climbing amid rescue efforts.

The military government said Saturday that 1,002 people have now been found dead and another 2,376 injured, with 30 others missing.

The earthquake struck midday Friday, followed by several aftershocks including one measuring a strong 6.4 magnitude.

In Thailand, the quake rocked the greater Bangkok area, leaving six people dead, 26 injured and 47 still missing.

Several countries, including Malaysia, Russia and China have dispatched rescuers and relief teams.

Here is the latest:

South Korea provides $2 million worth of humanitarian aid to Myanmar

South Korea will send the aid through international organizations to support recovery efforts following the recent earthquake.

The Foreign Ministry stated on Saturday that Seoul will closely monitor the situation and consider additional support if needed.