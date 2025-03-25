Clear
Death toll from wildfires in South Korea reaches 16

By AP News
By AP News

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — At least 16 people died and another 19 were injured as wildfires ravaged South Korea’s southern regions amid dry weather and strong winds, government officials said Wednesday.

Officials in Andong city and other southeastern cities and towns ordered residents to evacuate on Tuesday as firefighters struggled to contain multiple blazes fueled by dry winds, which burned more than 43,000 acres of land and destroyed hundreds of structures, including a 1,300-year-old Buddhist temple.

More than 5,500 people were forced to evacuate from their homes in Andong, the neighboring counties of Uiseong and Sancheong, and the city of Ulsan, where the fires were the largest, according to the Ministry of the Interior and Safety.

